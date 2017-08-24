Micromax Canvas new Tablet Rear side image Leaked, might be called as Canvas Tab Plex

Micromax recently launched the Canvas Infinity with 18:9 aspect ratio phone for a price tag of Rs. 9,999. Now, we have another report regarding this company as it would be developing a new terminal in the Canvas Tab series. It is expected to be called as Micromax Canvas Plex. Also, this brand has launched the dual rear camera phone in Evok series named as Micromax Evok Dual Note and packed with a fingerprint sensor priced at Rs. 9,999.



As of now, it has been leaked a rear side of the image and shows the Micromax branding and single camera setup with LED flash. Also, the image reveals that it would sport dual speaker grills at the bottom of the rear side and also suggest that it has a logo of the ErosNow which means this tablet pre-installed with an ErosNow application. This phone rumored to be rocking an 8-inch FHD display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

As of now, we don’t have any further details regarding when will be launching this device. The Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Display, Snapdragon 425 chipset, quad-core processor, Adreno 308 graphics, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory, Dual SIM phone, 13MP primary camera, 16MP front-facing camera and packed with a 2900mAh capacity battery.