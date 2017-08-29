Micromax Canvas Plex Tab with 8″ Display Launched For Rs. 12,999

Micromax recently launched the Canvas Infinity with 18:9 aspect ratio phone for a price tag of Rs. 9,999. Also, this brand has launched the dual rear camera phone in Evok series named as Micromax Evok Dual Note and packed with a fingerprint sensor priced at Rs. 9,999. Now, this brand has launched a new tablet called as Micromax Canvas Plex and is priced at 12,999INR, which will be available in offline store only from September 1st onwards. The company is offering a one-year subscription free for Eros Now Premium.



On occasion, Vikas Jain, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics Limited, said, “With affordable 4G plans available, consumers access entertainment like never before and carrying a tab would almost be like carrying a mini Cineplex on the go. We are pleased to partner Eros Now, which is one of the leading players in the Indian entertainment space, with an excellent assortment of Bollywood and regional content.”

Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, “With this partnership, we will be extending our ability to provide entertainment on-the-go, anywhere and anytime to Micromax’s more than 100 million users. Partnering with one of the world’s leading smart device makers puts us at the next level of exponential growth.”

Talking about device specifications, it rocks an 8-inch HD display which has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and is giving a 188ppi of pixel density. There is a 32GB of flash memory supporting a 3GB of RAM. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS navigation support, Micro-USB port, FM Radio and more. Also, this phone comes with a DTS sound audio technology, which gives a great sound experience. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed other specifications of the device.