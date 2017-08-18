News

Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone with 5.5″ FHD Display & Fingerprint Sensor Launched For Rs. 9,999

Posted on

Micromax has recently introduced the selfie-centric device in India called as Selfie 2 and is priced at Rs. 9,999. This brand recently teased on social media with a dual camera phone is coming soon and has finally launched a new phone in the Evok series called as Micromax Evok Dual Note and is priced at Rs. 9,999. It is the successor of the previously launched Micromax Evok Note which is now available on Flipkart for a price tag of Rs. 9,499.

The Evok Dual Note phone has a metal body design which comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display and is offering a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The main highlight of this phone is packed with a dual rear camera setup which contains 13MP monochrome sensor coupled with Sony IMX258 and a 5MP RGB sensor which would work together and make brilliant pictures with a background blur effect.

For selfies, It rocks a 5MP secondary camera with soft LED flash which captures excellent selfies that you can share with your friends on social media. It is having a 1.5GHz octa-core MT6750 processor paired with Mali T860 graphics, which helps to provide a smooth performance to the device. There is a 32GB of internal memory which is packed with a 3GB / 4GB RAM variants.

Further, it can support external memory via microSD card slot up to 64GB. This phone is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box and has a fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button for unlocking a device. It supports a dual SIM dual standby and is carrying a 4G LTE network for fast internet speed. The Evok Dual Note is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery.

It will be available Gold and Prussian Blue color options and is available exclusively on Flipkart which will be shipments starts from August 22 onwards. Also, the company has announced several offers like get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange and get 84GB data with no daily limit & unlimited calling on a recharge of Rs. 443 up to 3months, this offer is only applicable for IDEA users.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

3.8K
News

Umidigi S2 Pro With 5.99″ FHD+ Display and Dual Sony Camera Announced, Coming This October
3.6K
S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched
3.5K
News

Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999
3.3K
News

LG Q6 Smartphone with 5.5 FHD+ FullVision Display Launched in India For Rs. 14,990
2.8K
News

Lenovo P3 Smartphone Leaked with Massive 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage
2.6K
News

Comio Launches C1, S1 & P1 Smartphones in India with Android 7.0 Nougat, Pricing Starts From Rs. 5,999
2.4K
News

Meizu M6 Note To Launch on August 23rd in China with Helio P25 SoC & 4GB RAM

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top