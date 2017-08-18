Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone with 5.5″ FHD Display & Fingerprint Sensor Launched For Rs. 9,999

Micromax has recently introduced the selfie-centric device in India called as Selfie 2 and is priced at Rs. 9,999. This brand recently teased on social media with a dual camera phone is coming soon and has finally launched a new phone in the Evok series called as Micromax Evok Dual Note and is priced at Rs. 9,999. It is the successor of the previously launched Micromax Evok Note which is now available on Flipkart for a price tag of Rs. 9,499.



The Evok Dual Note phone has a metal body design which comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display and is offering a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The main highlight of this phone is packed with a dual rear camera setup which contains 13MP monochrome sensor coupled with Sony IMX258 and a 5MP RGB sensor which would work together and make brilliant pictures with a background blur effect.

For selfies, It rocks a 5MP secondary camera with soft LED flash which captures excellent selfies that you can share with your friends on social media. It is having a 1.5GHz octa-core MT6750 processor paired with Mali T860 graphics, which helps to provide a smooth performance to the device. There is a 32GB of internal memory which is packed with a 3GB / 4GB RAM variants.

Further, it can support external memory via microSD card slot up to 64GB. This phone is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box and has a fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button for unlocking a device. It supports a dual SIM dual standby and is carrying a 4G LTE network for fast internet speed. The Evok Dual Note is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery.

It will be available Gold and Prussian Blue color options and is available exclusively on Flipkart which will be shipments starts from August 22 onwards. Also, the company has announced several offers like get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange and get 84GB data with no daily limit & unlimited calling on a recharge of Rs. 443 up to 3months, this offer is only applicable for IDEA users.