News

Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone Teasing on Social Media To Coming Soon

Posted on

Micromax has recently introduced the selfie-centric device in India called as Selfie 2 and is priced at Rs. 9,999. Now, the company is teasing on social media with a new phone which is called as Micromax Dual Note. Also, the teaser image shows a ““Stay tuned for pixel perfect life” which means we can expect it would come with a high number of pixels included in it. It is the successor of the previously launched Micromax Evok Note which is now available on Flipkart for a price tag of Rs. 9,499.


The company has already launched the dual camera phone in the Indian market which is called as Micromax Canvas Dual and is priced at Rs. 24,999 which is the rebranded of the Qiku 360 Q5. It has been not made any impact on the consumers, so this company is planning to launch dual camera device at a competitive price which is expected to below 15,000INR. As of now, it doesn’t reveal any hardware specs, pricing & availability of the device.

Make a note, already few other companies have launched the dual camera smartphones in the Indian market less than Rs. 15,000 like recently launched Lenovo K8 Note, Honor 6X and Cool1 Dual smartphones.So, let see, the Indian smartphone manufacturer how much price would offer for the upcoming device. Also, the Chinese handset makers have been playing a strategy with the dual rear camera device along with decent specifications and offering a competitive price.

To recall, the Micromax company recently unveiled a device in the part of Canvas series named as Canvas 1 which is priced at Rs. 6,999. It comes with a 5-inch HD display, Dual SIM variant, MediaTek MT6737 chipset, Quad-core 1.3GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of internal memory, an 8MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary camera, 2500mAh capacity battery and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will be available in Chrome Black and Matte Black color options.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

3.0K
Vivo

Vivo XPlay 7 a.k.a Vivo X20 smartphone surfaces Online with On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor
2.7K
S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched
2.2K
News

Samsung W2018 Clamshell Smartphone surfaces online with Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM
2.0K
Splatter

Coolpad Splatter Smartphone with Android 7.0 & 5.5″ HD Display Launched for $139.99
2.0K
Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Phablet will feature full-screen bezel-less display & Kirin 970 SoC
1.9K
News

Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999
1.9K
Krypton 22+

Videocon Krypton 22+ smartphone launched with VoWiFi Feature and MirVision Technology

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top