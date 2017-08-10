Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone Teasing on Social Media To Coming Soon

Micromax has recently introduced the selfie-centric device in India called as Selfie 2 and is priced at Rs. 9,999. Now, the company is teasing on social media with a new phone which is called as Micromax Dual Note. Also, the teaser image shows a ““Stay tuned for pixel perfect life” which means we can expect it would come with a high number of pixels included in it. It is the successor of the previously launched Micromax Evok Note which is now available on Flipkart for a price tag of Rs. 9,499.

Do you measure your moments in pixels? #EvokDualNote, coming soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6BYItkMcp6 — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) August 10, 2017



The company has already launched the dual camera phone in the Indian market which is called as Micromax Canvas Dual and is priced at Rs. 24,999 which is the rebranded of the Qiku 360 Q5. It has been not made any impact on the consumers, so this company is planning to launch dual camera device at a competitive price which is expected to below 15,000INR. As of now, it doesn’t reveal any hardware specs, pricing & availability of the device.

Make a note, already few other companies have launched the dual camera smartphones in the Indian market less than Rs. 15,000 like recently launched Lenovo K8 Note, Honor 6X and Cool1 Dual smartphones.So, let see, the Indian smartphone manufacturer how much price would offer for the upcoming device. Also, the Chinese handset makers have been playing a strategy with the dual rear camera device along with decent specifications and offering a competitive price.

To recall, the Micromax company recently unveiled a device in the part of Canvas series named as Canvas 1 which is priced at Rs. 6,999. It comes with a 5-inch HD display, Dual SIM variant, MediaTek MT6737 chipset, Quad-core 1.3GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of internal memory, an 8MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary camera, 2500mAh capacity battery and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will be available in Chrome Black and Matte Black color options.