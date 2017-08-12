Micromax To Launch a New Phone on August 22nd with Infinity Display

Recently, we have covered that Micromax is going to launch a new smartphone in coming days which has been teased poster image on Social media with a tagline of “Stay tuned for pixel perfect life.” named as Micromax Evok Dual Note. Now, again in the news regarding launch a device on August 22nd with a caption of “Let’s put a number to infinity.” As of now, we don’t have any details about model name, but we are expecting it might be the same as Micromax Evok Dual Note Phone.



Many handset makers are planning to launch their devices with 18:9 aspect ratio such as leagoo KIICAA S8, Uhans I8, Zopo new phone, Elephone new phone, LG V30 and Bluboo S8. Also, Samsung is planning on its upcoming smartphone – Note 8, Apple is working on iPhone 8 phone, the LG is developing with its next phone which is LG V30. Few brands have already launched with infinity display phones like LG G6, Q6, Samsung Galaxy S8. Now, the Micromax company is entering the market with an infinity display with minimized bezels.

The company has posted an image to block your date on August 22nd for a press conference to be held in the National Capital New Delhi. It hasn’t revealed any information on specs and other details. It might come with a 5.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Also, we are expecting that it would offer mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4G of RAM & 32GB of flash memory.

The new device might be backed by a 3,500mAh capacity battery and fingerprint sensor. It would be packed with a dual camera setup phone and will have a full premium metal unibody design. It would offer the smartphone in the mid-range segment around Rs. 15000 to Rs. 20,000. The company has already launched the dual camera phone in the Indian market which is called as Micromax Canvas Dual and is priced at Rs. 24,999. Consumers have not been interested in buying Canvas dual phone, and the reason is it packed with affordable specs considering a high price.