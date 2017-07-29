Micromax Launches Selfie 2 Smartphone with 3GB RAM and Fingerprint Sensor

Micromax recently launched their new device in the canvas series named as Canvas 1 and is priced at Rs. 6,999. In recent times, most of the brands are whooping with selfie-centric smartphones to capture market share. Now, Micromax mobile also comes with a new smartphone in the Selfie series named as Micromax Selfie 2 which has been listed on their official website with unknown price and this phone will be expected to sell via only in the offline market.



The main highlight of the smartphone is it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera with Blur glass IR filter, Sony IM135 sensor and HDR ready mode that you can capture awesome selfies. The other selfie camera features include Real Time Bokeh effect, Wide angle lens, one touch shot and Face beauty mode. At the back, there is a 13MP primary camera with OV 8856 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and five lens which helps to capture excellent pictures in your life.

The other rear camera features include Auto Scene Detection, Panorama and Super Pixel 5200M. It is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30f frames per second. The Selfie 2 phone is powered by Android 7.0 which is Nougat, and it comes with a Multi Window support, Notification Direct reply, Quick settings option, bundled notifications and improved Doze Mode. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor mounted below rear camera for unlocking a smartphone.

The Micromax Selfie 2 sports a 5.2-inch HD display with IPS screen technology which delivers rich & crips images with stunning visual clarity. Also, it has 2.5D curved glass on the top. Under the hood, this phone is packed with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics, which gives flawless gaming experience. There is a 32GB of flash memory and 3GB of RAM. Also, this device supports a dedicated slot up to 32GB via microSD card.

The device also offers 22 Indian regional languages support on the system level. It is a dual SIM smartphone that carries 4G LTE network. The other connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm Audio Jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The Selfie 2 phone is fueled by a removable 3,000mAh capacity battery which delivers more than a day of normal usage. It measures 153.5 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm dimensions and weighs 167 grams.