Mid-Range Motorola Moto G6 gets $150 Off for Limited Time

The Moto G6 which was launched last year gets $150 discount for a limited time. This discount could be because the Moto G7 line up is already live and most of the user would prefer to buy the latest series. The promotion is run by Google via its Fi MVNO so the users need to have a commitment of two-years agreement to benefit from the discount. The regular Moto G6 Android phone is priced at $250 and with the Google Fi’s deal, the customer needs to pay only $4.12 every month for 24 months.

Furthermore, if you decide to trade in your device you can get the Moto G6 for as low as $0. The discounted price will be applied during the checkout automatically and if the device is not activated within 30 days of the shipment, the discounted amount will be charged to the users Google Payments account and should pay the full payment of the smartphone.

Talking about the specs of the Moto G6 the device sports a decent 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolutions. Out of the box, it came with Android 8.0 Oreo and was powered with a Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset with 1.8GHz clocking speeds coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It was available in both 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options and 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage which could be extended further up to 256GB via dedicated microSD card slot.

The Moto G6 has a 12MP main camera sensor on the rear along with a 5MP depth-sensing camera with dual-LED f dual-tone flash. On the front, there is an 8MP camera or a 16MP camera sensor on the front for selfies. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear while it is powered by a 3000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Comment in the section below if you are getting this device on offer and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.