Moto C2 Android One Smartphone gets certified by ANATEL, expected to be launched soon

Earlier we had the news about the Moto C2 smartphone and now Moto C2 along with Moto C2 Plus has been certified by ANATEL which Brazilian wireless authority. From the listing, we can see Moto C2 will either be a single or dual-SIM variant and will also support LTE connectivity which is mandatory in basic model smartphones also. The models in SKU’s which are going to be released in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East will be lacking NFC but the reason for the same is not known yet.

The smartphone will be measuring 147.9 mm x 71.2 mm. Motorola is known to have a strong presence in Brazil and it also has a local factory in the country for which they do not have to pay heavy import duties. The battery on the handset is said to be 2,120 mAh but nothing is known if it supports fast charging technology. Out of the box, it will be featuring the latest Android Oreo operating system and will also be first among to get Android P when it is available since it comes under Android One programme.

With Android One programme, the user can have a stock like experience even on entry-level devices. Moreover, the Moto C2 is said to be sporting just 1GB of RAM which is long seen since even the entry-level smartphones are coming with higher RAM storage. The onboard storage is also limited to 16GB stating that this is going to be an entry-level handset targeted toward first time Android users.

This device is something similar to Moto E5 Play Go which we have seen earlier. Well, it is toughed that there will also be Moto C2 Plus smartphone which will be another addition to the C series from Moto. Will all the certification, we can expect the device to be soon and we need to wait a few more days to get the pricing as well as all the specs sheet of these devices. Until then stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below if you have more queries.

