Moto G5 & Moto G5 Plus Smartphones Leaked with Full Specs & Pricing

Lenovo is expected to launch the Moto G5 and Moto G5 mid-range smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress that will be held from February 27th to March 2nd in Barcelona. Recently, the Moto G5 Plus is also leaked revealing the key specifications. But today, both the devices are listed with complete specifications and pricing on the Colombian e-retailer website, Ktronix. The Moto G5 and G5 Plus comes with decent upgrades when compared to the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. The metal-built bodies make the Moto G5 and G5 Plus stronger and also a bit heavier than their successors. Both the devices are water repellant which makes them withstand against the light rain and water spills.



The Moto G5 comes with a 5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display, whereas the Moto G5 Plus sports a slightly bigger 5.2-inch display with the same Full HD resolution. Both the devices come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. The Moto G5 is powered by 1.4Ghz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Moto G5 Plus packs a 64-bit Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz and includes 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a MicroSD card slot on both the devices for additional expansion of the storage.

Both the devices run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. With the Nougat OS, the users get the newer animations along with new settings UI, bundled notifications, side-by-side multitasking, and much more. Last year, only the Moto G4 Plus came with the fingerprint sensor, but now, Lenovo is offering it on both the devices. However, the Moto G5 Plus additionally offers NFC for making the device useful for Android Pay and Samsung Pay like mobile payment services. Talking about the cameras, the Moto G5 comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. While the Moto G5 Plus comes with the same 5MP camera on the front, the rear camera features a 12MP sensor with dual autofocus pixels.



According to the listing, both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are mentioend to give a day long battery life with the 2800mAh and 3,000mAh batteries respectively. The Moto G5 is said to come with 10W Rapid Charging adapter whereas the Moto G5 Plus includes a TurboPower Charging adapter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 3.5mm Audio port. The devices will be available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold color options. Coming to the pricing part, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are listed at COL$ 699,900 (approx $245 / Rs. 16,300) and COL$ 899,900 (approx $313 / Rs. 21,000) respectively. While there may be changes in the specifications and official pricing of both the devices, as of now, they seem to be much costlier than the currently available Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones.