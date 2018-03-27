News

Moto G6 Smartphone gets certified with 5.7” Display & Dual rear cameras

Posted on

Moto G6 which was spotted earlier in the press shot has now surfaced on TENAA in China and has been certified with model number XT1925. Images from TENAA reveal a camera bump and also shows the Motorola logo on the rear. The upcoming handset is expected to come in Blue, Silver, and Gold color variants and also expected to be announced in a weeks time. Nothing about the pricing is known yet but we can expect it to happen soon.

Moto G6 TENAA

According to the leaks, the Motorola Moto G6, which is the successor of the Moto G5 will be featuring 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass on top, to protect it from scratches and minor falls. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 450 14nmOcta-core processor with 1.8GHz clocking speed which will be accompanied by Adreno 506 GPU and 3 GB/4 GB of RAM. There is a fingerprint scanner also on the device to enhance the security and it has also become a must feature on all the smartphones.

As the device comes in two different variants, it comes with two different storage options also and will be available either in 32GB or 64GB options which can be extended up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The device will come out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo Operating system and will get further updates also. There is a 12MP primary camera which will be accompanied by a 5MP secondary camera with LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP camera which also has a LED flash option.

There will be a 3000mAh battery on the back and is an also dual SIM variant. There are connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, WiFi, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS and A-GPS along with many other sensors. Are you planning to get this device? Do you own any of Moto G6 predecessors? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

Honor View 10 Honor View 10
3.7K
News

Honor View 10 Smartphone now available for $499 in the US
3.7K
News

Oppo A1 Smartphone Announced in China with 5.7” Display & 4GB RAM
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
2.6K
News

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Smartphone is now available for a cutdown price of $380
News

ZTE Tempo Go is the first Android Go Smartphone to be available in the US
1.5K
News

AT&T starts Rolling Oreo update to its Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
761
News

Motorola decides to schedule an event on April 19th, expected to announce Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus
To Top