Moto G7 Press Renders Leaks with Waterdrop Notch Display

A few months ago we have seen live images of the Moto G7 surfacing along with few renders last week. Now, we have fresh first press renders of the Moto G7 which have surfaced online. The Moto G7 has been certified by FCC with the model number XT-1965 and also confirms few important specifications of the Smartphone. As we know Moto G series of smartphones have given a good success for Motorola and the upcoming handset will be the successor of the Moto G6 that was launched last year. The smartphone is likely to be available in Red, Black, and Silver color variants and might be getting official in the next couple of months.

The Moto G7 is rumored to feature a 6-inch Display with 2340 x 1080 FHD+ display resolution and the device is a Dual SIM variant which will be comming with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box which is expected to get further updates also. The handset will be getting a glass back like we have seen with the earlier device and there will be a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Moto logo on the back. The smartphone is expected to feature a USB Type-C port and we can find speaker grills below.

The device is confirmed to be getting an Octa-core Snapdragon 660 14nm chipset with four cores clocking at 2.2 GHz of speed while the other four clock at 1.8GHz. There is an Adreno 512 GPU along with 4GB of RAM as of now and might also get a 6GB RAM option. On the rear side, the device will get a 16MP main camera sensor and secondary 5MP camera with Dual LED flash. For selfies, we can find a 12MP camera but nothing is known if there is a flash included on the front too.

We can see a fingerprint sensor the rear, and there is a Water Notch Display similar to the OnePlus 6T. The device will be 156.86 mm × 75.4 mm x 8 mm in dimensions but the weight of it is not known yet. There will be a 3000mAh battery on the device to power the handset and will be supporting fast charging technology most probably will be Turbocharge. Are you planning to get this device? Do you use any of the G series smartphones from Motorola? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

