Moto One Android One Smartphone leaks with a glass back, expected to be unveiled soon

We all very well know that Motorola has announced an event for 2nd August in Chicago where Moto Z3 and Motorola One Power might be showcased. With some new renders, we can expect another device to join them which could be called as Motorola One. According to the leaks, this handset will be a smaller sibling of the One Power but nothing is mention if the handset will be featuring a smaller screen or something else.

Unlike the metal rear on Moto One Power, this device will be having a glass back. The One will be getting a dual-tone LED flash while One Power has a single LED light on the rear. Apart from these, both the handset look exactly the same but we need to wait and see the specs sheet to know all the differences. The Moto One Power will be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and will come with a screen with 19:9 aspect ratio along with the Full HD+ resolution.

Both the handsets will come out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and expected to get further updates also. The Moto One Power will have a 16MP primary rear camera with a secondary 5MP camera sensor while on the front there will be a 16MP shooter with f/1.9 aperture size. The Moto One power could be equipped with a 3780 mAh battery considering the past rumors and nothing is mentioned about the fingerprint sensor.

The Moto One will be launched in Black and White color variants along with few other options by the launch time and can expect this device to be unveiled on 2nd of August in Chicago. Are you interested in Motorola’s event in Chicago? What all devices can we expect? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for similar news and updates.

Source