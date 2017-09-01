Moto X4 with Dual Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched

The much-awaited smartphone from the Motorola has finally launched the Moto X4 at the ongoing event in Berlin (IFA 2017). It is priced at €399 (approx. Rs. 30343) which would be available for starts the sales in Europe from this month. This phone would be gone sales globally along with U.S from later this year. The Moto X4 smartphone is the successor of the Moto X Style which was launched back in 2015. It will be available in Super Black and Sterling Blue color variants.



Talk about the specifications; the Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch AMOLED screen which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is offering a 424ppi of pixel density. It is enclosed with dual rear camera setup which contains the 12MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP RGB sensor. Also, this brand has introduced the new camera feature named as Landmark Detection, which helps to detect the location of the camera app. Further, the camera face filters would be attaching the animations in the photo or video.

On the front, there is a 16MP selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash which provides to capture great selfies. Under the hood, this phone is packed with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core 2.2Ghz processor along with Adreno 308 graphics. This phone offers two storage options such as 32GB + 3GB RAM and 64GB + 4GB RAM models which also further expandable via microSD card slot. This phone is powered by Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out of the box.



For a battery, it supports a 3,000mAh capacity battery with TurboPower fast charging technology which is rated to deliver up to six hours of usage in just 15 minutes. This brand is partnering with the French company Tempow to provide Wireless Sound System which can support to connect four Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Also, this phone packed with an Amazon’s Alexa AI and supporting IP68 certification.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. This phone has a fingerprint sensor which is used for unlocking the device and as well as allowing the user to access the websites on the phone mobile phone or laptop via Moto key feature. It is measured by 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 163 grams.