Moto XT1799-2 Model with 5.2″ FHD Display & Fingerprint Sensor Spotted on TENAA

Motorola has recently introduced the Moto X4 with a dual rear-camera smartphone at an event happened IFA 2017 in Berlin at a price tag of €399 in Europe. This phone will go sale in global markets along with U.S. later this year. However, another new device is surfacing online with a model number of Moto XT1799-2. It has been certified by TENAA and revealed few specifications. As of now, we don’t have any details regarding what is the exact device is about and when will be going to launch officially.



According to TENAA listing suggesting that it would sport a single Camera at the back as it supports an 8MP camera with dual LED tone lights and in the front, there would be the same sensor which is the 8MP secondary camera. The another noticeable thing on this model would be the logo that is placed front and back side. The volume rockers, the power button is placed on the right edge of the device. It would offer a full metal body design which provides a 150 x 73.5 x 8.2 mm in dimensions and would sport 157 grams.

This model would provide mid-range specifications which we are expecting that it would get a budget friendly price. It would sport a 5.2-inch TFT FHD display and comes powered by dual core 1.5GHz processor, which is an outdated processor. It would have two storage options that are 32GB and 64GB variants coupled with a 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM model respectively. This model would be backed by a 2810mAh capacity battery.

This model would be available in Black, Pink and Silver color variants. It would be powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box with pre-installed applications. Moreover, this model would also support an external memory up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The listing also mentioned that it would have other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack and more. This model would be packed with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the physical home button.