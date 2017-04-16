Moto Z2 Force Measures 5.99mm in Thickness, But Features 3.5mm Audio Jack

The new smartphones under the Moto Z series will be launched in the next couple of months. Last week, the images of the Moto Z2 were leaked online. Now, the 360-degree CAD video of the Moto Z2 Force brings even more information about the new devices. The big camera module on the rear of the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force will be featuring dual cameras along with dual LED flash. Since the Moto Mods needs to fit on the back of the Moto Z devices with the semi-modular feature, there won’t significant changes made to design of the devices.



Apart from the big camera bump on the rear, there is also 16-pin connector on the bottom for Moto Mods. The device will feature a 5.5-inch display, and we expect that to come with Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution. Last year, the company skipped the 3.5mm audio jack on the Moto Z and Moto Z Force devices as they came with just 6.99mm thickness. Now, the upcoming Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force will be even slimmer by measuring just 5.99mm in thickness. However, the devices sport the 3.5mm audio jack placed on the bottom edge.

With the slimmer body of the Moto Z2 devices, we might see a slightly smaller battery than the 3,500mAh of the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. On the front, we will see a big oval-shaped fingerprint sensor instead of the square-shaped sensor. From the front, the device looks similar to the recently launched Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The Moto logo placed on the top bezel of the Moto G5 devices is moved to the bottom bezel on the Moto Z2 devices. The volume rocker and the textured power button can be seen on the right edge.

While the resolution of the front camera is not unknown, alongside it is a dual tone LED flash which we are seeing for the first time on the front. It comes with a metal built unibody design along with shining chamfered edges. There is also a USB Type-C on the bottom edge for charging. The leaks suggest this is the same device that was used by Sprint for testing its Gigabit LTE network. If those leaks are to be believed, then the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC built on the 10nm FinFET process.

