Moto Z4 Launched with 6.4” OLED Display & 48MP Camera

A few days back the Moto Z4 was listed on Amazon accidentally and even after the listing was removed, the customers who have ordered it have received the smartphone. Today Moto Z4 has been launched officially in the US for the price of USD 499 for the unlocked variant. Verizon users can get the smartphone for USD 240. The users can also buy the 5G Moto Mods for USD 199 which supports 5G networks. Moreover, Motorola is also giving away Moto 360 camera mod for free along with the smartphone.

The Moto Z4 comes with a 6000 series polished aluminum frame and sports 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, it also comes with a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The handset gives a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a waterdrop notch on the front. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor built on 11nm FinFET node coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Talking about the camera of the smartphone, there is a 48MP camera on the rear with OIS, PDAF, Laser Autofocus, and dual LED flash while on the front we can find a 25MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. These cameras come with features like Portrait mode, AI Portrait Lighting, Spot Colour, and Cinemagraph. There is a 3600mAh battery with the support for 15W Turbo Power fast charging technology. The phone also supports wireless charging using the dedicated Moto Mod.

The device measures 158 x 75 x 7.35 mm and weighs 165 grams and comes with P2i nano-coating making it a splash proof. The Moto Z4 is equipped with 3 far-field mic system and comes out of the box with Android 9 pie operating system. There is a in-display fingerprint sensor on the front and will be available in Flash Grey and Frost White colour options.