Moto Z4 Listed on Amazon with 6.4” Display & Snapdragon 675 SoC

Moto Z4 smartphone has been in the leaks from a long time now and the device is yet to be announced. Before the official unveiling of the upcoming device, the Moto Z4 is made available for sale on Amazon.com and the smartphone is listed for USD 500. The listing is currently removed from the website but the device is shipped to the users who have already ordered it earlier. Motorola is also providing Moto 360 camera for free along with the handset and it also supports Moto Mods like earlier Moto Z series devices.

Well, talking about the upcoming device it is going to come with a 6000 series polished aluminum frame and sports 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, it also comes with a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. There is a waterdrop notch can be seen from the image that has been listed and it gives 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a 3600mAh battery on the back and has the support for 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

We can find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform built on 11nm FinFET SoC under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage of the handset is 128GB and might not get a microSD card support like the earlier devices. Talking about the camera, there is a 48MP single rear-facing camera while on the front we can see a 25MP selfie sensor. The main camera on the rear gives a 12MP output using Quad Pixel technology.

It will come out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system and the handset is splash proof. From the image we can see the there is a Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The other connectivity option includes Bluetooth 5,0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 and more. The smartphone was listed in Flash Gray color option and might get a few more color options. Are you going to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices more.