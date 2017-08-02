Motorola Moto G5s & Moto G5s Plus Smartphones Launched with Android 7.1 & 3,000mAh Battery

Motorola has launched the Moto G5s and G5s Plus smartphones which are upgraded versions of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus and were introduced at MWC 2017. The Moto G5s phone priced at 249 Euros (approximately Rs. 18,800) while Moto G5s Plus variant costs at 299 Euros (around Rs. 22,500). Both devices would be sales starting from later this month in Europe (in the United States this fall). Both devices would be available in Lunar Grey and Brush Gold color options.



Both smartphones packed with a latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and are Powered by a 3,000mAh capacity battery with turbo charging feature which can give up to 5 hours of battery power after 15 minutes of charging time. These two devices have a 32GB of internal memory and 3GB of RAM which also provides an external memory card slot up to 128GB via microSD card slot. They support dual SIM dual standby which accompanied by 4G LTE connectivity.

Both Moto G5s & Moto G5s Plus devices come with an all metal unibody design with a slightly curved back panel and rounded edges around the display which make more comfort in hands. The duo phones are equipped with a fingerprint sensor embedded in a physical home button for unlocking the device, and antenna bands are placed top and bottom. Both phones are used the water-repellent nano coating technology and have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection from scratches and minor drops.



The Moto G5s sports a 5.2-inch FHD display which has a 424ppi of pixel density while Moto G5s Plus smartphone features a 5.5-inch FHD display with 401ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the G5s packed with a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 505 graphics while the G5s Plus device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 2.0GHz processor paired with Adreno 506 graphics.

For photography, the Moto G5s phone comes with a 16MP rear camera PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and has a 5MP front-facing camera. While the Moto G5s Plus device bears a 13MP dual rear camera with focus editor, f/2.0 aperture, 8x digital zoom for photos & 4x for videos and color balancing dual LED flash and sports an 8MP selfie shooter. Both devices can record slow-motion videos, but the G5s device camera shoots videos in 1080p, and the G5s Plus phone would record videos in Ultra 4K videos.