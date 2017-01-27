Motorola Moto Z Play Droid & Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 on Verizon gets updates

Telecom operator Verizon has started rolling out its new update to the Motorola Moto Z Play Droid and Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 devices on its network. The announcement was made on the official Verizon website, and the software has been tested to resolve if there are any bugs. It also optimizes the performance of the device and applies the latest security patches.

Well, the Motorola’s Moto Z Play comes with the software version MCOS24.104-35-1-19 while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 with the software version MMB29M.T818VVRU1AQA3. Now make sure that your device is charged more than 60% and connect it to the WiFi network or even to the network connection. Initially, download the update and then install it on the device once the download is completed.

For the Motorola Moto Z Play, the update will bring changes in the notification volumes. Coming to the device, the handset comes with 5.5” display with a pixel density of 1920 x 1080 pixels giving a pixel density of 401 PPI. Under the hood, there is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with a clocking speed of 2.0 GHz coupled with 3GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. There is a 3510mAh battery and comes in 32GB as well as 64GB storage option that can be further extended up to 200GB via microSD card slot. There is also an 8MP front facing camera to accompany the 16MP rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 comes in different sizes but will be powered by a Quad-core processor with a clocking speed of GHz while it will be supported by 3GB of RAM. This device will be a single SIM variant and come in 32GB and 64GB variants which can be further extended up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It will have an 8MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP camera for video calling.

