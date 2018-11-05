Motorola One Android One to be Launched on November 11 for $400 in the US

Motorola is gearing up to launch its upcoming device called as Motorola One that was announced in August earlier this year. The handset will be available exclusively via Best Buy for $399.99 and is already going for pre-orders but only for the Black color variant as of now. The device will be launched on November 11th and this mid-range smartphone will be a part of Google’ s Android One programme. Under the Android One programme, the devices will be coming with a near Stock like UI and also with the promise of regular updates for the next two years.

The Motorola One will be coming with a 5.9-inch display with a rather moderate display resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels giving a pixel density go 287 and also with a display notch on top. Moreover, it will be the first device from Motorola to come with a Notch to US and will be powered with a 3000mAh battery which fast charging technology. Beneath the display Motorola has provided the device a Octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The storage on the device is also limited to 64GB which could be extended further with a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, there is a 13MP main camera sensor which will be accompanied with 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calling there is always a 8MP camera. Moreover, to enhance the security level on the device there is a fingerprint sensor. The handset will come with Android 8.1 Operating system and will be getting the latest Android 9.0 Pie before 2018 ends.

It is also mentioned that the Motorola One smartphone will not be compatible via all the major carriers as the handset is only available with AT&T and T-Mobile. We should be knowing about the global roll out plans on the launch dates. Are you looking forward for this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more news and updates.