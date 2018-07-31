Motorola One spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 636 SoC & 2820mAh battery

Well, not long ago, we have seen Motorola One Power was spotted online and now the Motorola One smartphone is listed on TENAA along with its specs list. This new upcoming device will be coming with a glass back unlike the One Power which came with all-aluminum shell with similar specs sheet. Motorola has scheduled an event on August 2nd in Chicago and we might have a glimpse of these Motorola One-series devices.

According to the listing, the handset will come with 6.18-inch 1080 x 2246 pixels notched display resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there can be a Snapdragon 646 processor assuming the specs listing and might feature 3, 4, or 6GB of RAM coupled with 32, 64 and 128GB of storage options respectively. There will also be a microSD card slot to extend the storage if required.

On the camera front, there will be a 16MP main rear-facing sensor coupled with a 5MP secondary camera. The front side will be having a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calling. There will be a 2820 mAh battery which is smaller to the One Power smartphone. Nothing is known about the fast charging options and also wireless charging support as of now. It will also have all the set of connectivity options and sensors like magnetometer, compass and a few more that are required for the automation of the handset.

Nothing about the pricing and launch date is known yet and we might see these devices to become official soon in the upcoming events. Both the smartphones will come out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with support for further updates. What do you think about this handset? What could be the pricing? Do you own a Motorola device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more news and updates.

