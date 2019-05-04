Motorola’s Moto Z4 and Z4 Force Leaks Reveal Specs and Pricing

Later this year Motorola is going to announce its flagship Z4 series and months prior to it we already have few leaks of the same. Andri Yatim who is a prolific leakster on Motorola phones from many years has revealed few specs and pricing of the upcoming flagship phones. The tipster suggested that both the smartphones will be coming with on-screen fingerprint sensor and might be priced around $399 and $650 respectively.

Well, talking about the rumored specs sheet of the Moto Z4, it is said to be coming with a 6.4-inch OLED display along with Full HD+ resolutions. Under the hood, it will be powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage. The handset will be IP67 rated for dust and waterproofing and will be powered with a 3,632mAh battery. There are possibilities of the storage options also which we should be known later.

As per the optics are concerned, the device will be equipped with a single AI main camera of 48 MP with f/2.6 aperture while on the front there will be 24.8 MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture size. The rumors of the same also suggested that the device could be made available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The earlier leaks of the device suggested that the device will be coming with Turbo Charge rapid charging technology.

On the other hand, the Moto Z4 Force will be having a smaller 3,230mAH battery on the rear but will be powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with the support of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. It will be coming with three cameras on the rear with a sensor from Sony and OmniVision. The sensors include a 48MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture whole there is a secondary 13MP secondary camera sensor with f/1.8 sensor and a telephoto lens.

There is a 24.8MP camera sensor on the front for selfies similar to its sibling and could be priced around $650. There are other rumors that the company might also release its Moto Mods but we should wait for it. The exact date or information around the launch is not known yet. Let us know if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more similar news and updates.