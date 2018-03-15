Neffos N1 Smartphone from TP-Link launched with Dual cameras

The Chinese company TP-link which is famous for its network solutions has added a new device to its portfolio called as Neffos N1. This new smartphone has been announced in Malaysia and will be an addition to its Neffos series. The device will be the first smartphone with the dual camera that packs a MediaTek processor. Nothing has been mentioned about the global launch yet but as of now, it is being priced at $280/€230.

Coming to the specifications of the Neffos N1 from TP-Link, it will sport a 5.5-inch IPS LCD FHD touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top to protect the display from minor falls and scratches. Under the hood, there is an Octa-core Helio P25 SoC with a clocking speed of 2.5GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and Mali T880. Moreover, the 16nm process chip comes with in-house dual-band smart antenna technology, Wi-Fi, and also supports LTE for 4G connectivity.

On the rear, we can see two 12MP dual camera setup similar to Huawei P10 and also has dual LED flash. There is also a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. It comes out of the box with UI called as NFUI 7.0 which is based on Android Nougat. There is a 3260 mAh battery that also supports fast charging technology. Apart from these, it comes with all the connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS and few more.

The device is priced at MYR1,099 and can be purchased via Malaysian retailer Lazada. The company is also providing two years warranty service and gifts like USB hub or a car charger for its first 30 customers. Are you planning to get this device? Do you own any product from TP-Link? Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

