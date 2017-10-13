No.1 F5 Smartwatch with IP67 Technology Announced For $20

No.1 is well known for making smartwatches and smartbands, which has recently launched the No.1 GT1 smartphone and is priced at $21.77, which is now available on Gearbest.com. Now, this brand has announced another smartwatch named as No.1 F5. It is the successor of the No.1 F4, which was launched earlier at a price tag of $17.99. As of now, the company has revealed the images on its official website along with presale pricing. The No.1 F5 smartwatch is offering a price tag of $19.99, which is now having a presale offer for 50 units. So, after ending presale period, this pricing offer might be varied.



This smartwatch comes with an IP67 technology for water and dust resistance. It comes with a GPS navigation support and has a color display smartband. On the front, this device has a circular display which provides show the notifications, temperature, how many steps you walked, and more. The company is claiming that it would provide 25 days of standby time, which is expected to be provided a decent battery capacity. According to images, this device seems to be a metal body design which comes with Silicon band straps. It has two buttons on the right side and has no.of screws on the front side.

This smartwatch comes with a real-time temperature, which can track the live temperature information and it provides real-time height record. The company has shared the images on its official website, but it doesn’t give any specifications of this device apart from IP67 certification. So, this device would be available very soon which has offered a competitive price in the market. If you are interested in buying this unit, the company has provided a newsletter for subscribing on its official page.