Nokia 3.1 A & Nokia 3.1 C Announced with Android 9 Pie & Snapdragon 429 SoC

Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C are the two new smartphones which have been made available in the US today via two different carriers. Both these devices come with similar hardware and recently we have seen HMD Global launching its Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones also. Well, the Nokia 3.1 will be exclusively available from AT&T while the Nokia 3.1 C will be available from Cricket Wireless and as the name suggests, A could mean AT&T exclusive while C should be Cricket Wireless.

The Nokia 3.1 A will be available in Black colour option and should be available from selected Walmart stores starting from 10th June in the country. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.1 C will be available in White colour which will be sold via Cricket Wireless online and offline stores from 14th of June. Both the devices will be coming with a polycarbonate body with a 2.5D curved glass on the front giving it an elegant look.

Talking about the specs, the Nokia 3.1 A and 3.1 C will be sporting a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. They will be coming with the support of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option which can be extended further up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Under the hood, we can find a 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoV coupled with Adreno 504 GPU which was also found on the Nokia 3.2 smartphone launched recently. It will come out of the box with Android 9 Pie OS and will not be a part of Android One family.

There is a 8MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture. To power the handsets, there is a 2900 mAh battery along with the connectivity of USB Type-C port and there isn’t any physical fingerprint sensor on the device but has face unlocking system. Are you planning to get this smartphone? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.