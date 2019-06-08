News

Nokia 3.1 A & Nokia 3.1 C Announced with Android 9 Pie & Snapdragon 429 SoC

Posted on

Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C are the two new smartphones which have been made available in the US today via two different carriers. Both these devices come with similar hardware and recently we have seen HMD Global launching its Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones also. Well, the Nokia 3.1 will be exclusively available from AT&T while the Nokia 3.1 C will be available from Cricket Wireless and as the name suggests, A could mean AT&T exclusive while C should be Cricket Wireless. 

The Nokia 3.1 A will be available in Black colour option and should be available from selected Walmart stores starting from 10th June in the country. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.1 C will be available in White colour which will be sold via Cricket Wireless online and offline stores from 14th of June. Both the devices will be coming with a polycarbonate body with a 2.5D curved glass on the front giving it an elegant look.

Talking about the specs, the Nokia 3.1 A and 3.1 C will be sporting a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. They will be coming with the support of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option which can be extended further up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Under the hood, we can find a 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoV coupled with Adreno 504 GPU which was also found on the Nokia 3.2 smartphone launched recently. It will come out of the box with Android 9 Pie OS and will not be a part of Android One family. 

There is a  8MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture. To power the handsets, there is a 2900 mAh battery along with the connectivity of USB Type-C port and there isn’t any physical fingerprint sensor on the device but has face unlocking system. Are you planning to get this smartphone? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

3.0K
News

Meizu 16Xs Launched with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM & Triple Rear Cameras
3.0K
News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased with Notch-less Full-Screen Display
2.9K
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to Launch on 11th June with Punch-hole Display
2.8K
News

Moto Z4 Launched with 6.4” OLED Display & 48MP Camera
2.8K
News

Red OnePlus 7 Unveiled with 8GB RAM & 256GB Storage
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Launched in China with Snapdragon 439 Chipset & 4000mAh Battery
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S goes for open sale
To Top