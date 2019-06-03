Nokia 3 (2017) Smartphone Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update

There is an exciting new to the users of the Nokia 3 (2017) smartphone as HMD Global has decided to update the handset with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. This entry-level smartphone is also getting a security patch alongside the Android update. The Chief Product Officer of HMD – Juho Sarvikas has announced the same on his Twitter account.

The Nokia 3 was launched way back in 2017 with Android Nougat operating system which was later upgraded to Android Oreo and now it is getting the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The device also gets the security patch which will also bring few bug fixes. The updates are being rolled out over the air and since it is being pushed in phases it might take some time before the update reaches your smartphone.

If you can wait for the update, you always have the option to manually update by heading to the setting of the device and checking from the system updates section from the phone. If the file is available, download it and install. Make sure the smartphone has enough battery on it and also make sure you back you all the important data just to be on the safe side. The update brings changes to the System setting and brings new UP changes, improved notifications and Googles Digital Wellbeing.

To remind you, the Nokia 3 was announced with 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display along with 8MP autofocus camera on the front and rear. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Well, do you own the Nokia 3 Smartphone did you receive the latest update? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

