Nokia 8 Phone has started pre-orders via Carphone Warehouse and giving a Free Smartwatch

After several leaks & rumors, HMD Global has officially launched Nokia 8 phone at an event held in London and it is the first phone that has manufactured under the partnership of Carl Zeiss. From the company, Nokia 8 smartphone is the fourth android smartphone followed by Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. This phone has a 6000 series aluminum body with the Glossy finish as well as the Matte finish design which will be available in Gloss Blue, Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, and Steel finishes.



This Android smartphone is starting for pre-orders via Carphone Warehouse in UK which has slightly slash cut the pricing of £499.99 (approx $645 / Rs. 41,500). Also, the Carphone Warehouse also giving a free steel watch for every pre-order which is a worth of £119.95 (approx $155 / Rs. 10,000. Talking about specifications, the Nokia 8 smartphone sports a 5.3-inch QHD display (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection laid on top of it. It is supercharged with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with Adreno 540 graphics. This phone comes with an IP54 certification that can provide splash proof technology to the device. It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE connectivity.



There is a 64GB flash memory packed with a 4GB of RAM which can be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Also, it has a 128GB variant embedded with a 6GB of RAM which is exclusive to Glossy Blue color option. It comes packed with on the latest Android 7.1.1 which is Nougat and confirmed to get an update of Android O when will get officially released by Google later this year. This phone is fueled by a 3,090mAh capacity battery which supports a Quick 3.0 fast charging technology.



The Nokia 8 phone would rock with a dual rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss lens which includes 13MP + 13MP and has a 13MP front-facing camera. The both cameras can record videos up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second and also shoot videos with front & rear cameras simultaneously with the help of dual-sight mode. It also provides Nokia OZO spatial 360-degree audio while recording video. Fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button like Xiaomi Mi5 phone. The Nokia 8 phone is offering a price tag of EUR 599 (approx $705 / Rs. 45,000) at the time of launch.