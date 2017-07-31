Nokia 8 Smartphone Price Surfaces Online ahead of Launch

After several leaks & rumors, the Nokia would set an event in London on August 16th and will be going to unveil their upcoming flagship smartphone which is called as Nokia 8. Already, the company has sent out invites to media publications and bloggers. We have seen leaked images and specifications of the device for a quiet time and is now pop up a new report surfacing in online suggesting that the black version of the Nokia 8 phone pricing about 434 euros excluding VAT which has been listed on Vodafone Romania.



Talking about the leaked specifications, the Nokia 8 smartphone would pack with a 5.3-inch QHD display (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It would feature a full metal body design with 2.5D curved design and is possibly embedded fingerprint sensor under the display which is same like a Xiaomi Mi 6. There will be a 64GB or 128GB storage variants that accompanied by a 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM.



It would sport the latest Android 7.0 which is Nougat and will get the Android O update when will get officially released by Google later this year. The Nokia 8 phone would rock with a dual rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss lens which includes 13MP + 13MP and would be a 12MP front-facing camera. The battery information yet to be revealed but we expect it would around 3000mAh to 3500mAh.

The HMD global would offer their flagship smartphones with an affordable price bracket than other high-end models such as HTC U11, LG G6, and Galaxy S8 phones. Recently, the Nokia 8 smartphone images have appeared on its official page, but after a couple of hours, it has immediately removed. Although, the price of the smartphone would happen the same price in Western Europe Markets such as Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries in the region. However, the other markets would vary the VAT tax.