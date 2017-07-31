Nokia 9 Smartphone Spotted on GFXBench with 5.3″ QHD Display

Nokia is already gearing up for some launches in coming days, ahead of the flagship Nokia 8 which would be going to unveil on August 16th, 2017. Now, we have seen another smartphone being leaked through the benchmarking website 3D graphics performance of Nokia 9 (TA-1004, TA-1012, TA-1052). Recently, Nokia has introduced the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Android smartphones in India.



The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones would be selling through offline stores and priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 12,899 respectively, while Nokia 6 smartphone would be selling exclusively in online via Amazon India for Rs. 14,999. This brand already connected with the 400+ distributors and 80,000 stores across the country to sell the smartphone via offline.



According to the listing, the device would have a 5.3-inch QHD touch screen with at least 5 finger gesture support. Under the hood is an octa-core 2.4GHz processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and coupled with Adreno 540 graphics. This phone is the huge advancement from the predecessor because the Nokia 5 & 6 smartphones run on the Snapdragon 430 SoC and Nokia 3 fitted with a MediaTek MT6737 chipset.

We have noticed another improvement which is storage & RAM; the Nokia 9 comes with a 64GB of internal memory & 4G of RAM, while the Nokia 3 & 5 packed with a 16GB of flash memory & 2GB of RAM, where as the Nokia 6 comes with a 32GB built-in memory and 3GB of RAM. For photography, this model comes with a 12MP front & rear camera and both cameras can able to record videos 4K (3840 x 2160).

The Nokia 9 smartphone would be powered by the latest Android 7.1.1 which is nougat operating system. The other details we see, include a Single SIM capability so that dual SIM variant would appear on at the time of launch just like Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 phones. These specifications seem to like a high-end smartphone launching from the company.