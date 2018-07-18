Nokia X5 Smartphone Announced with Android 8.1 & Dual rear cameras

Last week we heard about Nokia X5 and today we see that HMD Global has announced its latest offering as promised. This device is going to be an addition to the X series and the handset has been announced in China with 5.86 Display. The Nokia X5 will come in Black, Blue, and White color variants and is priced at 999 Yuan (approx $148) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at 1399 Yuan (approx $208). The device can be ordered starting from 19th of July in China via online retailers Suning, Lynx, JD.com and also from the official Nokia website.

The device will be sporting a 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio and under the hood, there is an Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm SoC (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) coupled with 3GB / 4GB RAM and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. There will be a 13MP + 5MP camera setup on the rear with LED flash and PDAF, while the front side is equipped with 8MP camera. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear with 3000mAh battery and also supports dual 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Out of the box, it will be featuring Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and will come in either 32GB or 64GB Storage options. The smartphone supports Hybrid Dual SIM and has a USB Type-C connector to change the device. Well, nothing is mentioned about the global rollout yet, which is expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.

