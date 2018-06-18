Nokia X6 Global Variants receive Bluetooth Certification for model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116

Recently Nokia X6 with the model numbers TA-1099 and TA-1103 were announced in China after they got certified by Bluetooth SIG and now two new models (TA-1083 and TA-1116) are certified by the same Bluetooth SIG. In the event held in Russia, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3,1 and Nokia 2.1 budget-friendly smartphones were announced but nothing about Nokia TA-1116 has been mention even after it already got certified in the country.

Well, The Nokia X6 will feature a 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ touchscreen display with a peculiar 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top to protect the handset from minor falls and scratches. Under the hood, the company has given a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm SoC coupled with 4GB / 6GB RAM and Adreno 509 GPU. The handset is going to come out of the box with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system which can be upgraded to Android P later.

Coming to the camera section, there is a 16MP (RGB) sensor on the rear with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size and a secondary 5MP (Monochrome) camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.2um pixel size. There is also a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels of the handset. The Nokia X6 is Hybrid Dual SIM variant where it supports nano + nano-SIM cards. The smartphone is available in 32GB as well as 64GB storage option which can be extended up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

There is a 3000mAh battery on the rear with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology and also supports 4G LTE connectivity. Although there is no information where this handset with model number TA-1103 will be available but we will update you once we hear from the company. Are you planning to get this handset? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

