Nougat Update for ZTE Axon 7 Brings Multi-window, DayDream View Support & More

ZTE Axon 7 is the most affordable Snapdragon 820 powered smartphone launched in the U.S. The device is packed with other high-end specifications and came with an affordable price tag of $399. Later, the company also launched the Enhanced version of the Axon 7 priced at $499 and came with upgraded specifications and a Force Touch display. While the devices were launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, a few months back, the company announced the Android 7.0 Nougat will be available by the end of January. After delayed for a week, the Android 7.0 Nougat based MiFavor UI update is now available for all the Axon 7 devices.



Commenting on the announcement, Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA, said,

Delivering Android Nougat for the Axon 7 provides consumers with an enhanced experience and greater value when purchasing this flagship device. Also, with Daydream certification, consumers are now able to have an immersive VR experience at a price they can afford when paired with the Daydream View headset.

While the devices will be receiving the update starting today, the users can also manually check for the latest Nougat update by going to the ‘About Phone’ section in the Settings (Settings > About Phone > Software Updates). One big feature with the Nougat update for the Axon 7 is the compatibility with the Daydream View VR headset. While OnePlus also released the Nougat update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones, there is no support for the Google’s Daydream View. For the Axon 7, the Nougat update also brings a slew of features like the Multi Window mode, where the user can use two apps side-by-side.

The quick settings, bundled notifications, and new animations are few of the newly introduced features in the Android Nougat. The new Android 7.0 Nougat update comes with Google Security patch of December 2016. In the camera department, the company introduced the RAW output in the manual mode and also enhanced the autofocus for the 20MP rear camera. There also various device stability and security improvements. ZTE also collaborated with Hiya to bring the Caller ID & Call Blocking feature to the default dialer app. The company also claims it is the first smartphone manufacturer to bring this kind of feature for free to the U.S users.

The user can automatically block the Spam numbers from the 1.5 billion numbers included in the Hiya’s data. We can also expect the device to give better battery life with the Nougat update as it includes advanced battery saver mode. Apart from the Axon 7, only the Google Pixel series, Moto Z series, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, and Asus Zenfone AR are compatible with the Daydream View. As mentioned by the company, the Axon 7 is also the most affordable DayDream ready smartphone in the U.S.