Now Get YouTube & Spotify Premium for free with Samsung Galaxy S10 Devices

Samsung has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S10 series and now with collaboration of YouTube and Spotify, it is going to offer some offers. Now the Galaxy S10 users will be getting YouTube Premium for four months and Spotify Premium for Six months. Yes, all these for free without paying anything extra. These deals are also applicable for Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Tab S5e also. Moreover, any user who gets a Samsung Galaxy device before the 29th of February next year will be getting two months of YouTube Premium free of cost.

Although this offer is valid globally, YouTube Premium is not available in many countries. If you are wondering on will you be getting the free YouTube Premium, you can check the list of countries which will get these offers. Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, since the Galaxy S10 devices are the world’s first HDR10+ certified Dynamic AMOLED screen watching YouTube Original videos will be the first one on the to-do list. Generally, the cost for premium membership for YouTube is $11.99 every month which gives its users the ability to download the YouTube videos for offline playback and background play along with cutting down the annoying adds!

The Premium users of YouTube will be getting access to YouTube Originals movies and show along with ad-free playback on the YouTube Kids, YouTube Music, and YouTube Gaming apps. With YouTube Music, the users can listen to music offline and can also play on the background. These offers can be redeemed by clicking this link here if you have the legible device with you. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source