Nubia Alpha Smartwatch Launched with Flexible OLED Display

A few days back Nubia teased its Alpha smartwatch and now it has launched the device in China. Back in CES 2019, the Nubia Alpha smartphone was showcased and was announced a few weeks later at the MWC 2019. As of now, the device will be sold only in China and it has also said it will be selling the device in a few other markets like Asia, Europe, and North America. This smartwatch with eSIM will be exclusive to the Chinese market and the other markets will be limited to Bluetooth variant only.

Well, Nubia partnered with Visionox to manufacture flexible displays which are made up of 11 layers and it is a 4.01-inch flexible OLED display with 960 x 192 pixels resolution. The device will be coming out of the box with a custom OS which is also called Alpha OS along with many custom features. To power this smartwatch there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM. Since it is not a phone it won’t be getting a full a graphics card and a few other options we find on a smartphone.

To power the smartwatch there is a 500mAh battery which will last for a day or two. There are thick bezels on the sizes of the display which comes with sensors and there is 8GB of onboard memory for storing music and installing few apps. Furthermore, the handset has a 5MP camera sensor with an 82-degree wide-angle view along with f/2.2 aperture size. It also supports touches gestures via the sensors on it by which the users can just wave on the top of it to control it.

Unlike other smartwatches in the market, there is no heart rate monitor nor a built-in GPS on the device to track the fitness activities. The eSIM variant will also be getting 4G LTE connectivity and it would be sad to know that the eSIM variant is only limited to China. The device also leaks any durability for water since it is not certified which is also a drawback to the device since it is just splash proof. Although it can be used to make contactless payment we should see how secure it would be.

The Nubia Alpha with the support for eSIM is priced at CNY 3499 (approx US$ 520) while there is also an 18k Gold variant of the device that is priced at CNY 4499 (approx US$ 670). Global availability and pricing should know very soon when are made available. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.