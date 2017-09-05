Nubia M2 Play Smartphone with 5.5″ HD Display & Fingerprint Sensor For Rs. 8,999

Today, we have covered that ZTE has launched a Blade A2s smartphone in China for a price tag of 699 Yuan which is the upgraded version of ZTE Blade A2 which was launched in mid-2016. Now, this brand has unveiled another smartphone in India named as Nubia M2 Play smartphone at a price tag of Rs. 8,999. It is the successor of Nubia M2 smartphone. The Nubia M2 Play smartphone was earlier launched in China three months ago. This phone is offering from the company which sports a decent set of specs for the price.



The Nubia M2 Play rocks a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is offering a 267ppi of pixel density. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat based Nubia UI 5.0 laid on top it. Under the hood, it comes powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core (4×1.4GHz and 4×1.1GHz) processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

Regarding the camera, this phone comes with a 13MP primary camera with Sony CMOS sensor, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. On the front, there is a 5MP front-facing camera with a f/2.4 aperture. It is kept powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and the connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, and GLONASS. This phone has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it and comes packed with a fingerprint sensor embedded in a physical home button for unlocking a smartphone.

It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network and will be available in only one color option that is Black. The Nubia M2 Play has a double diamond edge-cut finish slim body with a 7.9mm of thickness which gives nice grip in your hands. According to pricing, this phone would give a tough competition for the devices like Xiaomi Note 4, Moto E4 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime and more. This phone is priced at an effective price of Rs. 8,999 which is exclusively available on Amazon India.