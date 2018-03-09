Nubia N3 Smartphone Announced with Dual rear cameras & 5000mAh Battery

Nubia which is a sub-brand of ZTE has introduced another new smartphone called as Nubia N3 which will be the successor of Nubia N2 that was launched in China last year. The device will be available in Obsidian Black, Nebula Red, and Space Gold color variants and will be going for sale in China from March 24th. Nothing about the pricing is known yet but expected to be unveiled soon in the coming days.

Coming to the specifications of the Nubia N3, it will come with a big 6.01-inch touchscreen display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolutions (FHD) with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Out of the box, it will be sporting Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with the companies own Nubia UI on top. With Android P in the corner, many might be a bit disappointed to see Android Nougat operating system on the latest device.

Under the hood, there is a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. There is a dual rear camera setup on the device but nothing is mentioned about their specifications. On the front, we can see a 16MP camera while there is also a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. The onboard storage is 64Gb which can be further extended with microSD card and the device also has a Hybrid dual SIM slot that supports two micro SIM cards.

The Nubia N3 supports 4G VoLTE connectivity and has other options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, A-GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and few more. To power the handset, there is a 5000mAh battery which should be good to last an entire day on a single charge with moderate usage. Are you planning to get this device? Do you own any device from Nubia? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

