Nubia Red Devil 3 to Feature a New Fan Cooling Technology

The Nubia Red Devil 3 smartphone is going to come with a new fan cooling technology and the same has been announced by the General Manager of Nubia – Ni Fei. He said that a new patent will be added to the Red Devil 3 e-sports smartphone to dissipate heat actively. According to him the new cooling technology will not be affecting the thickness of the Red Devil 3 and stated that it has become thinner than the previous editions of their phones.

The handset will be adopting first wind-cooled x liquid cooled ICE multi-dimensional heat dissipation system that achieves an amazing cooling performance via a principle of circulating heat dissipation of wind tunnel convection and super large heat pipes. Moreover, it is also going to use another black technology and Nubia has developed a new air-cooled x liquid cooling module. This occupies very little space and adds a fan design for active heat dissipation and removes heat quickly.

Nubia is introducing the principle of convection heat dissipation in the wind tunnel that will increase the air exchange volume by 73 percent and get the air cooling. Heating is a major issue in terms of e-sports gaming products from a long time and looks like the issue will be soughed out with the upcoming Red Devil series. Nubia is also using vector control technology to keep the fan rotor drive direction 100 percent consistent with the rotor movement direction making the fan to run smoothly with less noise.

Moreover, the company is using turbine technology to output more air volume in lesser space, improving heat dissipation. The Red Devil 3 will also be using the pipe cooling technology and will be the world’s first smartphone to use the technology for active cooling. Isn’t this an interesting technology that Nubia is using on its upcoming device?

