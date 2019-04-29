Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Phone Announced with SD855 & 12GB RAM

Nubia has announced its Red Magic 3 smartphone which has been in the news from many days. This gaming smartphone has been introduced at an event in China which is claimed by the company to be the world’s first smartphone with an active cooling system that improves the thermal performance significantly. It also comes with a touch-sensitive shoulder trigger that provides hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad.

The user can configure as well as customize RGB lighting which is placed on the rear of the smart with several effects and over 16.8 million colors with Red Magic’s light effects editor. The device comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery along with the support for 27W quick charging, that provides an hour of gameplay with a 10-minute charge. The handset has a 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display and comes out of the box with Android 9.0 Pie operating system based on Redmagic OS 2.0.

Furthermore, the device comes with a Red Magic Game Space 2.0 Harare switch which is a gaming-focused dashboard to organize and quick launch game, settings, monitor temperature, fine-tune performance settings, block notifications and more. Under the hood, the handset is powered with an Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. There is a fingerprint sensor on the handset along with the face unlocking system.

As per the optics, there is a 48MP main rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor offering 12MP output and a 16MP selfie camera. There is also dual-front facing stereo speakers with DTS:X and 3D sound technologies which create a cinematic soundscape with or without headphones. The device measures 171.7× 78.5x 9.65 mm and weighs 215 grams. The handset will be available in Flame Red, Black, Camouflage, and Red with Blue Gradient color options.

The handset is priced at 2899 yuan (US$ 430) for the 6GB + 64GB variant while the 6GB +128GB option is priced at 3199 yuan (US$ 475). The 8GB + 128GB option can be bought for 3499 yuan (US$ 519) while the top 12GB + 256GB variant will cost you 4299 yuan (US$ 638). The device will be going for sale in China starting 3rd May and will be made Global later in May in the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more.