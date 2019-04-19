Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Phone to be Announced on April 28

Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming smartphone will be introduced at an event scheduled in Beijing RNG e-sports center in China on 28th of April. The device will be the successor of the Nubia Red Magic Mars that was introduced last year in the month of November while the first Nubia Red Magic was introduced in April earlier this year. This upcoming device from ZTE will be a gaming phone which is specially designed for gamers.

The device was teased by Nubia from a few months now and there are many specs of the smartphone which have already been confirmed. Recently the handset was revealed by Antutu benchmarking website. The recent listing revealed that the device has scored 437524 in Antutu which is also the highest ever that a smartphone has scored. The device will be powered with a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC out of the box coupled with Kryo 485 CPU along with Adreno 640 GPU.

Furthermore, it will be offering 12GB of RAM memory along with 256GB of storage. The 3C listing of the same in the recent time has confirmed the device to come with a 30W fast charging support but we are not sure what the capacity of the battery capacity should be but it is speculated to be a 5000mAh. Out of the box, it would be sporting Android 9 Pie operating system with companies own custom UI on top and should be getting Android Q when it is made available.

Furthermore, the Red Magic will be featuring a big RGB LED strip on the back of the handset and this gaming-centric device will be competing against the handsets like the Asus ROG phone 2, Black Shark 2 and few other gaming phones in the market. There is no information on the pricing of the handset as of now which should know at the time of the launch. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.