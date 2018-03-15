Nubia V18 Smartphone to be announced with 5000mAh Battery on March 22

ZTE Nubia V18 is a new smartphone which will be introduced in the V series in China. The company has scheduled an event on 22nd of March and also confirmed that it will be featuring 6-inch full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is expected to be priced at 1000 Yuan (Approx US $158) and is also the same device that they have showcased last month at MWC.

Recently we have seen Nubia N3 going official with 6.01 FHD+ display and also had a 5000mAh battery. It was also powered by 2GHz Octa-core snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Nubia V18 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC as confirmed by Nubia and will have a bigger RAM which will give best gaming experience. Nubia did not share all the specifications of this new device yet but expected them to be coming out soon.

The Nubia N3 that went official recently has a 16MP camera and from the images from MWC we can say that even the upcoming Nubia V18 will be featuring a sing rear camera. The images also revealed that the handset will come with a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels and has a metal body to give it an elegant look and feel. Nothing much is known about the device yet but all the specifications will be unveiled very soon when it goes official.

The Nubia N3 will be launched on 24th of March in China and will be available on Space Gold, Nebula Red, and Obsidian Black color variants. Do you own any device from Nubia? Are you planning to get one? Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below if you have more queries. We will get back to you with more interesting news and updates.

Source