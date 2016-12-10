Nubia Z11 & Nubia N1 Smartphones with Bezel-less Display to Launch in India on December 14th

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer company ZTE has sent invites to media for an official announcement of launching two Nubia smartphones in India called Nubia Z11 and Nubia N1. The event will take place in Delhi on December 14th, where they will reveal the pricing and sales information of both the devices. The Nubia Z11 has gone on sale earlier this year in China at price of CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs. 24,500), and Nubia N1 also went on sale a few weeks later in China at the cost of CNY 1,699 (approx. 17,000).



Talking about the specifications of Nubia Z11 smartphone it flaunts large 5.5-inch full HD IPS display at 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 401 PPI and 2.5D glass on the top of it. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad-core processor with a clocking speed of 2.15 GHz. The device comes in two variants based on their storages, the one that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the other comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage with an expandable option on both the variants up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the rear panel, there is a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF, OIS and Dual-tone LED flash. There is 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture. It runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 based on Nubia 4.0 UI out of the box. The fingerprint scanner is equipped with the rear panel in a circular shape. The smartphone comes backed by a 3000mAh battery enabled with Quick charge 3.0. It sports Dual Hybrid SIM slots with 4G LTE enabled and the other connectivity option include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. It measures 151.8x72x7.5mm dimensions and weighs 162 grams.

Coming to the specifications of Nubia N1, it comes with 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution that offers pixels density of 401PPI. Just like Nubia Z11 the Nubia N11 also runs on Nubia 4.0 UI based on Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box and also sports Dual Hybrid SIM slots with 4G LTE support. It sports 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash and it can able to record a video at 1080p resolution. There is also a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with Beauty filters, HDR, and light filters, which make the picture, look more beautiful and bright.

The Nubia N1 comes powered by MediaTek Helio P10 64-bit Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz speed coupled with 3GB of RAM that allows the system to run smoother while multi-tasking with no lag. It sports 64GB onboard storage, and that can be further expandable via microSD card slot up to 128GB. The smartphone packs with a massive 5000mAH battery with fast charging support. On the rear panel, there is fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device within a fraction of seconds. The other connectivity option include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.