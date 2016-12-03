OnePlus 3T Smartphone with 5.5″ Display & 3400mAh Battery Launched at 29,999 INR

The Chinese smartphone making company Oneplus has launched a new smartphone called Oneplus 3T. It is the successor of Oneplus 3 smartphone which was previously launched in this year 2016 with a decent specification that has priced at Rs. 27,999 in Graphite and Gold color variant. Keeping in view the Oneplus 3 that comes with full metal Unibody design and viewings of it has remained same in Oneplus 3T also. The Dash charge technology used in Oneplus 3 as said that the phone gives one-day usage in just 30 minutes of charging that remains unchanged Oneplus 3T.



The Oneplus 3T comes with 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution that offers pixels density of 441PPI and with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen protection on the top of it. It runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 based on Oxygen OS out of the box. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC in Oneplus 3 has changed to Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with Octa-core processor in Oneplus 3T which significantly improves the performance better than the previous one. The Oneplus 3T comes packed with a 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB onboard storage with no expandable storage option.

There is a 16-megapixel camera on the rear panel with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMAX 298 Sensor, OIS, EIS and PDAF that can able to capture a 4K video at 2160p resolution. There is another 16-megapixel camera located on the front facing of the phone with Samsung 3P8SP Sensor that helps to do live streaming in HD, and by just giving a smile in front of the camera in smile capture it takes the pictures automatically. Along with the navigation buttons, the physical home button comes equipped with the fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device in just 0.2 seconds.

The phone is backed by a 3400mAh non-removable battery and Thanks to the Dash charging that charges the phone quickly. It is a Dual SIM smartphone with 4G network enabled and the bands supports download speed up to 150Mbps and Upload speed up to 50Mbps. The other connectivity option include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, VoLTE, EDGE, GPRS, NFC, A-GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. It measures 152.7mm height, 74.7mm width, 7.35mm thickness and weights 158 grams. The sensors include Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light, and G-sensor.

The Oneplus 3T will be exclusively available in India via Amazon an online retail store. The pre-registration has started now, and the flash sale will begin for only the registered people on 12th of December 2016 from 2 to 3 PM on words. The 64GB variant will be available at a price of Rs. 29,999 in Gunmetal / Soft Gold and the 128GB is priced at Rs. 34,999 that to available only in Gunmetal color but no Soft Gold color. If you have any query, just comment it below in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more tech news.