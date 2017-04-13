OnePlus 5 Certified in China with the Model Number A5000

The Chinese startup company, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphone in 2016. Though both the device look similar with few internal changes, they have received immense popularity with the aggressive pricing strategy. Now, in 2017, the company will be launching OnePlus 5 instead of OnePlus as the number 4 is considered as unlucky in China. We have seen rumors about the OnePlus 5 from last year itself, and now in 2017, we got the official confirmation, thanks to the Chinese certification agency.



OnePlus has received the wireless certification for its upcoming smartphone that comes with the model number A5000. Since the last year’s OnePlus 3 came with the model number A3000, the upcoming A5000 will be officially launched as OnePlus 5. Apart from the confirmation of the model number, there is no other information revealed about the device. We think the company will continue with the all-metal unibody design and we don’t expect to see any bezel-less display which might increase the final price of the device.

The device will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based Oxygen OS by the time of its launch. We might also see the bump in screen resolution to Quad HD which makes it eligible for Google DayDream support. It will surely sport Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and Gigabit LTE. Instead of the Quick Charge 4.0, the company will opt for the much acclaimed Dash Charge fast charging technology developed in-house. The fingerprint sensor and NFC will be present on the device for authorizing mobile payment service like Android Pay.

While the OnePlus 3 is the first popular brand to launch the 6GB RAM smartphone on a global scale, the upcoming OnePlus 4 is rumored to feature 8GB of RAM. At the CES 2017, Asus unveiled its first Tango and DayDream supported smartphone, Zenfone AR with the 8GB of RAM. While the USB Type-C port will be present on the OnePlus 5, we also hope to see the 3.5mm Audio port. Take these specifications with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.

Via | Source