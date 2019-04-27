OnePlus 5T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update with April Security Patch

A few days back we have seen OnePlus rolling out a new update to its OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones which bought deep integration with Google Duo. And now OxygenOS 9.0.5 is being rolled out to OnePlus 5T smartphone which also gets Android Security Patch for the month of April which is a bump from January 1st, 2019 security patch. The same update could also be pushed to the OnePlus 5 smartphone soon but there is no official word on it yet.

The size of the latest update for the device is 200MB which bring improvements and stability to the phone app along with few fixes to the Parallel and gaming modes. The user had issues with downloading pictures in parallel WhatsApp and also Video call issues on third-party applications. Talking about the OnePlus 5T smartphone, we have already seen many leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 7 devices and they are going to be unveiled on 14th May.

Well, the One Plus 5T was announced in 2017, November which was an upgrade over the OnePlus 5 launched earlier that year. The handset sports a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and has a 16MP selfie camera while on the rear it is equipped with 16MP main camera sensor along with a secondary 20MP wide angle camera. There is no microSD card slot on this handset and the onboard storage is limited to 128GB.

The device is powered with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset for 2017 (Snapdragon 835) with was coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM. On the back, there is a 3000mAh battery on the One Plus 5T along with the support for 20W dash charger for fast charging. The device was announced with Android 7 Nougat OS but now runs on the latest Android Pie. Do you own a OnePlus 5T smartphone? Did you receive the update? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more news and updates.

