OnePlus 6 Amber Red Color Variant goes official, to go on sale from July 9

From the earlier leaks, we all very well knew about the new color variant of the OnePlus 6 and now the company has made the Amber Red Colour variant of its flagship device official. This vibrant color model will be going on sale from 9th of July and will be coming in 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage option. The handset is priced at CNY 3,599 (approx US $ 542) in China while the other markets like Europe and North America will be getting this model from 10th of July for $579.

This new color option is on the Chinese OnePlus official page along with retailer JD’s website. The handset will go with the same specs sheet like the original version and if you are not aware of them, the smartphone came with 6.28-inch 2280 x 1080 pixels Optic AMOLED capacitive display with the protection go Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It will be powered with a Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU. The device is available either in 6GB or 8GB RAM options along with 128GB and 256GB storage option.

There is a dual 16 MP + 20 MP rear camera setup with PDAF and dual-LED flash which will be accompanied with a 16MP camera on the front for video calling. The smartphone can record 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, and 720p@480fps videos. There is a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and has a non-removable 3300 mAh battery on the rear. It was initially available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White color variants with front and rear glass and aluminum frame.

This eye-catching color variant of the OnePlus 6 gives its users an elegant look along with the front and black glass with an anti-reflective layer to allow more light to reach the bottom layers give a sense of depth to the handset. The device will also go official in India starting 16th of July via Amazon and OnePlus online store for Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Are you planning to get this new color variant of the OnePlus 6? Comment your views and do stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

