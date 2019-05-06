OnePlus 7 Pro Confirmed to Feature UFS 3.0 Storage and HDR10+ Support

The launch of the OnePlus 7 series is nearing and the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be coming with UFS a 3.0 Storage along with the HDR 10+ support. These devices have been in leaks from few days and have revealed almost all the specs of this upcoming series and we expect more and more to come out in the days to come. Furthermore, we also know that OnePlus is also going to launch two different smartphones for the first time.

Well, the OnePlus 7 is going to be the successor of the OnePlus 6T launched a few months back while the Pro version of the same is something we haven’t seen. Well, talking about its specs, the device with the Pro moniker will be coming with a 6.67-inch display along with 2K screen which has a refresh rate up to 90Hz and it is also mentioned that the device will be coming with the HDR 10+ content support.

The latest confirmation from OnePlus comes from the companies CEO Peta Lau and said the device will feature UFS 3.0 storage that is said to be speeding the data transfer rate along with faster loading of apps and installation. Compared to the UFS 2.0 and UFS 2.1, the latest version will be providing double speeds and it should also be the selling point of the companies latest and costliest device.

The HDR10+ support for the device will be offering smoother video experience and according to few reports, OnePlus has also partnered with Netflix and YouTube to offer HDR 10 content also. The device is already going for pre-orders and more details on the same should be known when these handsets get officially announced next week. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for similar updates.

Via