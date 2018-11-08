OnePlus New Beta Update Allows Data Migration From iPhone

Initially, it was always difficult to transfer your data from an old phone to a new one. Later transferring data with the same smartphone brands was made easy and now, the iPhone users can also transfer your data to the new OnePlus smartphone easily as the company has added support for iOS on its switch with its new beta update. The Switch app on the OnePlus devices lets users transfer their data that includes photos, videos, messages, contacts and other things to another OnePlus device with having to connect them to the internet.

This feature was only available with the Apple iPhones but OnePlus has now added this feature as the new OnePlus Switch beta version lets its users do the same. Isn’t that exciting? Although, the users will only be able to transfer their messages, Videos, images, and contacts but not everything. Well, the users need to download the Switch app on their OnePlus device and install it which can be seen on the app drawer.

Now download the OnePlus Switch app on the iPhone from the OnePlus website and install it. Now open the app from your iPhone and go to the settings of the app and click on General. Then find the Device Management and the choose Gemstones and Diamonds Exchange Pro and trust it. This is just giving the developer permission to use the application.

Now open the switch app from your OnePlus device and choose I am a new phone and select your old device like iPhone. Now the user will get a network name and password of the hotspot for them to connect to the iPhone. Now repeat the same from your iPhone and enter the password shown on the OnePlus device into the iPhone. Now select the data that you want to transfer from the OnePlus Switch app and start to migrate the files. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same or head to the source link to see how it is done stepwise. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Note: This works on OnePlus 3 and later devices only and for iOS, it is suitable for iPhone 5 and above models with iOS 9 and above versions.

Source