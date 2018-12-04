OnePlus Rolling Out new OxygenOS 9.0.7 OTA Update to its 6T Smartphone

A few days back we have seen the OnePlus roll out its Oxygen OS 9.0.6 to its flagship OnePlus 6T smartphone and now it has started rolling out its latest OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the same device. The update will be bringing many change logs with improvements that include many stabilities in different sections. The size of the update is 100MB and the Global Product Operations Manager of OnePlus – Manu J has posted about the update on the companies forum page.

The change logs that accompany the update are improvements in the Bluetooth stability for better connectivity and also optimization in the Wi-Fi standby power consumption. It also brings improvements to the slow-motion videos and brings an equalizer to Bluetooth earphones. Furthermore, the update fixing of issues that was lock screen wallpaper, general bug fixes, and improvements. The update will bring the normal bug fixes along with the security patch for December and the OTA will be rolled out to the devices in patches as of now and will be available broader in the coming days.

If you are not able to wait for the update to hit your device, you can go and check for it manually from the setting of your device and from the About Phone section you can find the system updates. If the update is available, download it and install. Make sure all your data is backed up before the installation and recommended to have at least 60 percent of battery. The OnePlus 6T smartphone sports a 6.41-inch optic AMOLED display and is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 630 GPU.

The Smartphone is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and 128GB and 256GB of storage options for its users. We can find a 16MP main camera sensor with OIS and PDAF on the rear which will be accompanied with a 20MP secondary camera, while on the front we can see a 16MP camera sensor. Are you eating for the update? Do you own a OnePlus 6T? If yes, which variant is it? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source