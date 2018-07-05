Oppo A3s Budget friendly Smartphone Unveiled with Android 8.1 Oreo & 4,230 mAh Battery

Another budget friendly smartphone has lined up from Oppo as it is ready to launch its new Oppo A3s smartphone as the device has been unveiled. Earlier this year we have seen, Oppo announcing its entry-level device called as A3 and later it was followed with Realme 1 with trimmed down display and camera. Nothing is mentioned about the launch date yet but we have to wait a few more days for the device to be announced officially.

Well, coming to the Oppo A3s, the handset will be featuring a big 6.2-inch display with HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution with 16 million colors. There will be a 13MP primary camera sensor on the rear which will be accompanied with a 2MP camera secondary rear camera. There is also an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The aperture size for the rear camera is f/2.2+f/2.4 and it is f/2.2 for the front camera.

There is a dual Nano SIM card setup along with a dedicated MicroSD card on the device and will be having sensors like G-sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor and many more that are required for automation of the smartphone. Out of the box, the smartphone is said to be coming out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with ColorOS 5.1 on top. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC accompanied with Adreno 506 GPU.

On the rear, we can find a 4230mAh battery and the handset measures 156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm. The device will be available in Red and Purple color variants. All these specs should be taken with a pinch of salt as nothing is confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more and comment in the section below if you have more queries, we will be back with more news and updates.

