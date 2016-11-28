OPPO A57 Smartphone with 5.2″ HD IPS Display & Fingerprint Sensor Launched

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company has launched its new mid-range smartphone in China called Oppo A57. The metal Unibody design of Oppo A57 looks quite similar as Oppo R9s and Oppo R9s plus which has recently launched in China this year. The Oppo A57 has officially listed on the Chinese website with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs. 16000 in India). This smartphone will be available in Gold, Rose Gold color variants and sales starts from December 12th, 2016.



Talking about the specifications of Oppo A57, It flaunts 5.2-inch HD IPS touchscreen display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution that gives a pixel density of 282 PPI with 2.5D curved Glass on the top of it. On board the phone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-core processor with a clocking speed of 1.4 GHz paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM which gives a multitasking without any lag. The phone packs with a 32GB internal storage that can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the rear side panel, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, LED flash and that can able to record a video at 1080p pixel resolution. There is a 16-megapixel camera in the front panel and it comes featured with its beauty mode that can capture beautiful Selfie pictures and can able to record a video also. The device runs on a latest Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box which ensures the user experience. Along with the other navigation buttons on the front, there is also a fingerprint scanner that comes integrated with the physical home button. The phone comes backed by a massive 2900 mAh battery capacity that can last for a longer duration.

There is Dual SIM card slot enabled with 4G network connectivity, and its band supports download speed up to 150Mbps and Upload speed up to 50Mbps. The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.0, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS / A-GPS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. It measures 149.1 x 72.9 x 7.65 mm dimensions, and it weighs 147 grams. The sensors include Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light and G-sensor. If you have any questions regarding this phone or any other, feel free to comment it in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more tech news.